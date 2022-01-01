Marylise NEAU (AUBINEAU) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE ANITA CONTI- La ferriere 1988 - 1994
-
ECOLE SAINT NICOLAS- La ferriere 1994 - 2003
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Les essarts 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Jean De Lattre-de-tassigny- La roche sur yon 2001 - 2004
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS LES OUDAIRIES - Infirmière (Ressources humaines)- La roche sur yon 2005 - maintenant
-
Institut De Formation Des Professions De La Santé- La roche sur yon 2005 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Marylise NEAU (AUBINEAU)
-
Vit à :
LA FERRIERE, France
-
Née le :
9 déc. 1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Marylise NEAU (AUBINEAU) a ajouté INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS LES OUDAIRIES à son parcours scolaire