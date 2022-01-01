Mathilde BRIERE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CESAIRE LEVILLAIN- Le grand quevilly 1986 - 1990
-
Collège Jean Texcier- Le grand quevilly 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly 1995 - 1999
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS DU CH DU ROUVRAY- Sotteville les rouen 2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER DU ROUVRAY- Saint etienne du rouvray 2000 - maintenant
-
CHSR SOTTEVILLE LES ROUEN - Infirmière (Autre)- Sotteville les rouen
infirmière2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mathilde BRIERE
-
Vit à :
LE PETIT QUEVILLY, France
-
Née le :
20 juil. 1979 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1