Matthieu NUAUD
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Privé Externat Des Enfants Nantais- Nantes 1986 - 1994
EXTERNAT DES ENFANTS NANTAIS- Nantes 1986 - 1994
Iup Institut Supérieur Banque Finance Europe- Nantes 1994 - 1998
DESS SIAD- Villeneuve d'ascq 1998 - 1999
GLASGOW CALEDONIAN UNIVERSITY- Glasgow 1999 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
Ernst & Young (Capgemini)- NANTES 1999 - 2000
MISSION HYDROGRAPHIQUE ATLANTIQUE- Brest 2000 - 2000
BH LAPLACE- Noumea 2000 - 2000
Altran- PARIS 2001 - 2001
Bureau Veritas- PARIS 2001 - 2001
OCEAN ESTATES INTERNATIONAL- Malaga 2002 - maintenant
Homecareontheweb - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Estepona 2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Matthieu NUAUD
Vit à :
ESTEPONA, Espagne
Né en :
1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut!
Profession :
Responsable informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Matthieu NUAUD a ajouté Lycée Privé Externat Des Enfants Nantais à son parcours scolaire