Maurice SOUSTRAT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MIXTE- Ydes 1950 - 1960
-
Collège Georges Brassens- Ydes 1960 - 1962
-
Lycée Technologique Jean Monnet- Aurillac 1962 - 1965
Parcours entreprise
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 702- Avord 1966 - 1967
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Maurice SOUSTRAT
-
Vit Ã :
CHANCEAUX SUR CHOISILLE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1945 (77 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
BONJOUR à YDES et à LARGNAC
Profession :
RETRAITE SNCF
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo 2 ème TM
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo REPAS DE ROI AVORD
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo 1ére TM AURILLAC Lycee Technique
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo Ydes LARGNAC
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo largnac
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo CONSEIL DE REVISION CLASSE 65
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo 4 ème college YDES
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo LA CHAMBREE AVORD
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo 4 ème college YDES
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo BA 702 AVORD
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo gustou
-
Maurice SOUSTRAT a reconnu Maurice SOUSTRAT sur la photo ecole primaire LARGNAC