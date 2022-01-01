Maxime LOMBARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA VALLEE- Amiens 1984 - 1992
ECOLE LA VALLEE- Amiens 1986 - 1991
Collège Jules Verne- Rivery 1991 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
GO SPORT CHRISTIAN SALVESEN - Rangement (Production)- Amiens 2000 - 2004
CEPL - Préparateur de commande (Production)- Moreuil 2000 - maintenant
DHL - Rangement-préparateur de commandes (Production)- CAMON 2004 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Maxime LOMBARD
Vit à :
AMIENS, France
Né le :
26 déc. 1980 (41 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Ceux qui mconnaissent sont bienvenu
Profession :
En formation depannage chaudiere
Situation familiale :
célibataire