RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de BordeauxLe résultat du brevet dans l'Académie de Bordeaux
Mélanie MIGAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PROVIDENCE- Bruz 1989 - 1997
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Bruz 1997 - 2001
-
Lycée Saint-martin- Rennes 2001 - 2004
-
INSTITUT DE FORMATION EN SOINS INFIRMIERS- Saint malo 2005 - 2008
Parcours club
-
JA TWIRLING CLUB- Bruz 1991 - 1997
-
LES MARINETTES- Hyeres 2008 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
LES NYMPHEAS- Pace 2004 - 2004
-
Sadaph- Rennes 2006 - 2007
-
Centre Hospitalier Saint Malo- Saint malo 2006 - 2006
-
Hopital Léon Bérard - Infirmière (Autre)- Hyeres 2008 - 2008
-
Centre Médical Mgen Pierre Chevalier - Infirmière (Autre)- Hyeres 2008 - 2009
-
Chu Bordeaux Pellegrin - Infirmière (Autre)- Bordeaux
Chirurgie ORL2010 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Mélanie MIGAULT
-
Vit à :
MARTILLAC, France
-
Née le :
3 mai 1986 (36 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infirmière
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Mélanie MIGAULT a reconnu Samuel MIGAULT sur la photo CM1
-
Mélanie MIGAULT a ajouté Chu Bordeaux Pellegrin à son parcours professionnel