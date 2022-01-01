Michaël BERGERET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Albert Andre (Rumilly)- Rumilly 1986 - 1990
Collège Canteperdrix- Grasse 1990 - 1994
Lycée Saint-aspais- Melun 1994 - 1996
ST PIERRE LA JOLIVERIE- Nantes 1996 - 1998
IUT DE BOURGES- Bourges 1998 - 2000
IUP MANAGEMENT ET GESTION DES ENTREPRISES- Clermont ferrand 2000 - 2001
Parcours club
AVANT GARDE ALBANAISE- Rumilly 1987 - 1990
Asptt Grasse Handball- Grasse 1990 - 1994
Hbct (Ponthierry)- Ponthierry 1994 - 1996
Asag Handball- La haie fouassiere 1996 - 1998
USF- Saint florent sur cher 1998 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
Géant Casino (Groupe Casino) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- NIORT 2002 - 2007
Géant Casino (Groupe Casino) - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- POITIERS 2007 - 2008
CONFORAMA COLOMIERS - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Colomiers 2008 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michaël BERGERET
Vit à :
TOULOUSE, France
Né le :
8 août 1979 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Cadre commercial
Mes goûts et passions
