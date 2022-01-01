RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Dieppe
Michael CAVELAN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Stade (Avremesnil)- Avremesnil 1977 - 1978
-
Ecole Jules Ferry (Yainville)- Yainville 1978 - 1982
-
Ecole Andre Malraux (Duclair)- Duclair 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Gustave Flaubert- Duclair 1986 - 1988
-
Lycée Professionnel Jacquard- Barentin 1987 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
3eme Rama- Verdun 1992 - 1993
Parcours entreprise
-
Mammouth (Auchan)- DIEPPE 1994 - 1996
-
Auchan- DIEPPE 1996 - 2002
-
SNCF - Agent reserve fret (Autre)- ROUEN 2002 - maintenant
-
SNCF - Agent TTX (Autre)- SOTTEVILLE LES ROUEN 2012 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
Le Wheeling Moto Club- Auppegard 1998 - 2002
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael CAVELAN
-
Vit Ã :
DIEPPE, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 juil. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Souvenir souvenir quand tu nous tiens j ai été au l.e.p jacquard de 1988 a 1992 a cette époque j avais le nom de mon beau père Parquet mais maintenant je porte celui de ma mère
Profession :
Fonctionnaire
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Michael CAVELAN sur la photo 3ieme rama verdun 92/12 2ième batterie
-
Michael CAVELAN a ajoutÃ© Auchan Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michael CAVELAN a ajoutÃ© Mammouth Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michael CAVELAN a ajoutÃ© Sncf Infralog Uraa Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Steeve GREBOVAL sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Yannick SIMON sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Vanessa HUIBANT (LEBOYER) sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Sebastien VERCAUTEREN sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Sebastien BERNARD sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Mohamed BENASSOU sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Johan DE ALMEIDA sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Frederic DECONIHOUT sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Michael CAVELAN sur la photo 2ième E3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Yannick SIMON sur la photo 2 eme e 3/4
-
Michael CAVELAN a reconnu Vanessa HUIBANT (LEBOYER) sur la photo 2 eme e 3/4