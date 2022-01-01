Election lÃ©gislatives 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • VISTEON  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Turin 1997 - 1999

  • Techni-concept  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Bron 2000 - 2001

  • SAMSON SA  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Vaulx en velin 2001 - 2006

  • SAMSON REGULATION  - Responsable service Projets (Commercial)

     -  Vaulx en velin 2006 - maintenant

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable commercial

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :