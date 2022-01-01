RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat des lÃ©gislatives Ã Francheville
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Communale- Charbonnieres les bains 1974 - 1976
ECOLE LE CHATER- Francheville 1976 - 1981
Collège Le Plan Du Loup- Sainte foy les lyon 1981 - 1985
Lycée Saint-just- Lyon 1985 - 1989
Iut B Génie Mécanique Et Productique- Villeurbanne 1989 - 1991
FACHHOCHSCHULE KONSTANZ- Konstanz 1991 - 1994
Parcours club
USC BASKETBALL FRANCHEVILLE- Francheville 1983 - 1994
Parcours militaire
5eme Régiment De Dragons- Valdahon 1994 - 1995
5 Rd- Valdahon 1994 - 1995
Parcours entreprise
VISTEON - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Turin 1997 - 1999
Techni-concept - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Bron 2000 - 2001
SAMSON SA - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Vaulx en velin 2001 - 2006
SAMSON REGULATION - Responsable service Projets (Commercial)- Vaulx en velin 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET
Vit Ã :
France
NÃ© le :
25 dÃ©c. 1970 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable commercial
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET a ajoutÃ© 5eme Régiment De Dragons Ã son parcours militaire
Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET a reconnu Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET sur la photo CM1 CM2 79.80
Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET a reconnu Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET sur la photo CM2
Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET a reconnu Frederic JOUFFRE sur la photo Première S 8
Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET a reconnu Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET sur la photo CP
Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET a reconnu Michael LACHENAL-CHEVALLET sur la photo Première S 8