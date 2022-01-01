Michel BOIVIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Ceam Ba 118

     -  Mont de marsan

    controle aerien a marina

    1962 - 1964

  • Ba 118

     -  Mont de marsan

    les classes 62/4

    1962 - 1962

  • Ba 102

     -  Dijon

    ciccoca 910 controle aerien.

    1963 - 1963

  • CICCOCA

     -  Dijon 1963 - 1963

  • Ba 118

     -  Mont de marsan

    controle aerien

    1963 - 1964

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michel BOIVIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    VERNEUIL SUR VIENNE, France

  • NÃ© en :

    1943 (79 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

