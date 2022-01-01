Michel BOIVIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Elémentaire La Brégère- Limoges 1947 - 1957
Parcours de vacances
-
COLONIE DE VACANCES DU MAS ELOI- Limoges 1953 - 1953
Parcours club
-
ELAN SPORTIF ET ELFES DE LIMOGES- Limoges 1953 - 1956
-
Asc Verneuil Sur Vienne- Limoges 1991 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
S A Galinet Lmoges - Ajusteur monteur (Autre)- Limoges 1960 - 1967
-
Sgcm Charpente Metallique - Chef de chantier (Production)- Limoges 1970 - 1978
-
Boyer Haviland Porcelaine - Conducteur de fours (Autre)- Limoges
cuisson de la porcelaine1978 - 1999
Parcours militaire
-
Ceam Ba 118- Mont de marsan
controle aerien a marina1962 - 1964
-
Ba 118- Mont de marsan
les classes 62/41962 - 1962
-
Ba 102- Dijon
ciccoca 910 controle aerien.1963 - 1963
-
CICCOCA- Dijon 1963 - 1963
-
Ba 118- Mont de marsan
controle aerien1963 - 1964
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel BOIVIN
-
Vit Ã :
VERNEUIL SUR VIENNE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1943 (79 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
RetraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Michel BOIVIN sur la photo maternel 1948 ou 1949
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Marcel GENET sur la photo cours supérieur 2ème année
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Daniel BOIVIN sur la photo Le Mas Eloi
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Michel ROUGIER sur la photo CM1
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Yves MOUNIER sur la photo CM1
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Michel BOIVIN sur la photo Novembre 62/4
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Michel BOIVIN sur la photo CM1
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Michel BOIVIN sur la photo Le Mas Eloi
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Michel BOIVIN sur la photo maternelle 1948 et E 2 1951/1952 Mr Pinpin
-
Michel BOIVIN a reconnu Michel BOIVIN sur la photo Libérables 62/4