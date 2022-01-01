RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à l'Haÿ-les-Roses
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Université Pierre Et Marie Curie : Paris Vi- Paris 1967 - 1971
VICTOR HUGO- Marrakech
Je suis rentre en Seconde venant du cours complementaire Georges et Maurice Leven en 19642006 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
Burroughs / Unisys - Directrice technique (Technique)- Cergy
Directeur du Support Central Moyens et Grands Systemes1972 - 1981
Digital Equipment-france- Rungis 1982 - 1987
DIGITAL EQUIPEMENT FRANCE - Manager avant vente (Technique)- Evry 1982 - maintenant
DIGITAL EQUIPMENT FRANCE - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Evry
Directeur Régional des Services Province1982 - 1997
LOGWARE- Paris
Co-Fondateur et Directeur Général de Logware Ingenierie Société de Services en Informatique.1998 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel ELKESLASSY
Vit à :
L'HAY LES ROSES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur ssii
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3