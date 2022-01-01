Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Burroughs / Unisys  - Directrice technique (Technique)

     -  Cergy

    Directeur du Support Central Moyens et Grands Systemes

    1972 - 1981

  • Digital Equipment-france

     -  Rungis 1982 - 1987

  • DIGITAL EQUIPEMENT FRANCE  - Manager avant vente (Technique)

     -  Evry 1982 - maintenant

  • DIGITAL EQUIPMENT FRANCE  - Informaticienne (Informatique)

     -  Evry

    Directeur Régional des Services Province

    1982 - 1997

  • LOGWARE

     -  Paris

    Co-Fondateur et Directeur Général de Logware Ingenierie Société de Services en Informatique.

    1998 - maintenant

A propos

