Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Ergm El Radar  - Equipe système  (Informatique)

     -  Pontoise 1985 - 1985

  • Nasa Electronique  - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris

    Responsable Vente Micro-Informatique

    1986 - 1987

  • Cebal (Pechiney) Clichy  - Divers postes (Informatique)

     -  Clichy 1988 - 1999

  • CEBAL SA  - Chef de Projet Junior Etudes (Informatique)

     -  Clichy 1988 - 1991

  • CEBAL SA  - Analyste d'Exploitation (Informatique)

     -  Clichy 1991 - 1992

  • PECHINEY EMBALLAGE ALIMENTAIRE  - Responsable Equipe Analyse d'Exploitation (Informatique)

     -  Clichy 1992 - 1993

  • PECHINEY EMBALLAGE ALIMENTAIRE  - Responsable d'Exploitation (Informatique)

     -  Clichy 1993 - 1997

  • PECHINEY EMBALLAGE FLEXIBLE EUROPE  - Directeur de Production (Informatique)

     -  Rueil malmaison 1997 - 1999

  • ORSYP  - Formateur / Consultant Senior (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 1999 - 2000

  • ORSYP  - Responsable Formation (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 2000 - 2002

  • ORSYP  - Manager Support Clients Stratégiques Monde (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 2002 - 2007

  • ORSYP  - Ingénieur Expert Support Technique (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 2007 - 2008

  • ORSYP  - Manager Forum Utilisateurs, offres Formation et Services online (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 2008 - 2014

  • Automic Software  - Chef de Projet - Lean IT, DevOps, Orchestration de Services, Release Automation  (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 2014 - 2016

  • Automic Software  - Chef de projet (Informatique)

     -  Puteaux 2017 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel ENKIRI

  • Vit à :

    PARIS, France

  • Né en :

    1962 (60 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

