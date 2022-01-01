RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VICTOR COUSIN- Paris 1968 - 1973
-
Lycée Henri Iv- Paris
6e2 5e2 4eB3 3eB3 2ndeC 2ndeC 1erC TD1973 - 1981
-
C.s.g. - Cycle Supérieur De Gestion - Eccip- Paris
Contrôle de Gestion1982 - 1984
-
CNAM DE PARIS- Paris
DPCT + DEST d'Informatique d'Entreprise1985 - 1990
Parcours militaire
-
ERCM RADAR- Pontoise 1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Ergm El Radar - Equipe système (Informatique)- Pontoise 1985 - 1985
-
Nasa Electronique - Ingénieur commercial (Commercial)- Paris
Responsable Vente Micro-Informatique1986 - 1987
-
Cebal (Pechiney) Clichy - Divers postes (Informatique)- Clichy 1988 - 1999
-
CEBAL SA - Chef de Projet Junior Etudes (Informatique)- Clichy 1988 - 1991
-
CEBAL SA - Analyste d'Exploitation (Informatique)- Clichy 1991 - 1992
-
PECHINEY EMBALLAGE ALIMENTAIRE - Responsable Equipe Analyse d'Exploitation (Informatique)- Clichy 1992 - 1993
-
PECHINEY EMBALLAGE ALIMENTAIRE - Responsable d'Exploitation (Informatique)- Clichy 1993 - 1997
-
PECHINEY EMBALLAGE FLEXIBLE EUROPE - Directeur de Production (Informatique)- Rueil malmaison 1997 - 1999
-
ORSYP - Formateur / Consultant Senior (Informatique)- Puteaux 1999 - 2000
-
ORSYP - Responsable Formation (Informatique)- Puteaux 2000 - 2002
-
ORSYP - Manager Support Clients Stratégiques Monde (Informatique)- Puteaux 2002 - 2007
-
ORSYP - Ingénieur Expert Support Technique (Informatique)- Puteaux 2007 - 2008
-
ORSYP - Manager Forum Utilisateurs, offres Formation et Services online (Informatique)- Puteaux 2008 - 2014
-
Automic Software - Chef de Projet - Lean IT, DevOps, Orchestration de Services, Release Automation (Informatique)- Puteaux 2014 - 2016
-
Automic Software - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Puteaux 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel ENKIRI
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né en :
1962 (60 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Michel ENKIRI a reconnu Michel GRUNSPAN sur la photo 1ere III C