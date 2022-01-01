Michel EUILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire D'allemans Du Dropt (Allemans Du Dropt)- Allemans du dropt 1953 - 1956
-
College Eymet (24)- Eymet 1956 - 1959
-
Lycée Joss- Douala 1960 - 1960
-
Lycée De Grand Air- Arcachon 1960 - 1962
-
FPA LA TREILLE MARSEILLE- Marseille 1970 - 1971
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel EUILLET
-
Vit à :
ABERDEEN, Royaume-Uni
-
Né le :
22 avril 1944 (78 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mini bio:
Michel Dudropt was born in France and worked in West Africa as a photographer, then moved to Scotland and worked offshore. He now lives in Aberdeen writing plays, short stories and scripts.
And is a volunteer for Oxfam
Profession :
Auteur (theatre)