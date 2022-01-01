Michel EUILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

    Michel EUILLET

    ABERDEEN, Royaume-Uni

    22 avril 1944 (78 ans)

    Michel Dudropt was born in France and worked in West Africa as a photographer, then moved to Scotland and worked offshore. He now lives in Aberdeen writing plays, short stories and scripts.
    And is a volunteer for Oxfam

    Auteur (theatre)

    Algérie - Allemagne - Cameroun - Canada - Espagne - États-Unis - France - Gabon - Irlande - Italie - Maroc - Norvège - Royaume-Uni - Centrafrique - République démocratique du Congo - Suède - Tchad - Tunisie