Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT CHRISTOPHE- Lorient 1974 - 1980
-
Collège Institut De La Retraite- Lorient 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Paix- Ploemeur 1983 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
MAXPAX - Attaché Commercial (Commercial)- Velizy villacoublay 1991 - 1992
-
LABORATOIRES LIERAC - Délégué Commercial (Commercial)- Bezons 1992 - 1992
-
LABORATOIRES SEARLE - Attaché Commercial (Commercial)- Boulogne billancourt 1993 - 1995
-
KEESING FRANCE - Chef des Ventes (Commercial)- Levallois perret 1996 - 2011
-
Condor France (Royal London Watches) - Représentant Grand Sud-Ouest (Commercial)- Bordeaux 2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel EVAIN
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Né le :
3 oct. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Commercial Condor France (Royal London Watches)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Cuba - Égypte - Espagne - États-Unis - Indonésie - Italie - Maroc - Portugal - Royaume-Uni
-
