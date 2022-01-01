Michel GARCIA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Auchan  - Employé (Autre)

     -  PERPIGNAN 1986 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel GARCIA

  • Vit à :

    PERPIGNAN, France

  • Né en :

    1966 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Employé de commerce

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    6

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    • Autres

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Animaux

    Voyages