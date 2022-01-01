Michel GIVRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

  • Hockey Sur Gazon

     -  Segre 1979 - 1981

  • CSNBA

     -  Noyant la gravoyere

    gardien de but en - 18

    1980 - 1980

  • LA VITRENNE HAND BALL  - CargÃ© de developpement (Administratif)

     -  Vitre

    joueur (gardien de but) , a tout fait dans ce club et finalement Ã  Ã©tÃ© licenciÃ© abusivement. Une histoire de 35 ans qui c'est fini aux prud'hommes. Une derniÃ¨re victoire pour moi !

    1981 - maintenant

  • Cvl D. Savio

     -  Rennes

    Animateur centre de loisir

    1984 - 1984

Parcours entreprise

  • FASTY  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Issy les moulineaux

    Mon 1er contrat de travail : une arnaque !

    1984 - 1984

  • La Française Des Plastiques  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Louvigne de bais

    Job d'Ã©tÃ©

    1985 - 1985

  • La Française Des Plastiques  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Louvigne de bais

    Job d'Ã©tÃ©

    1986 - 1986

  • College Des Rochers Sevigne  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Vitre

    Surveillant

    1986 - 1987

  • Garage Pautonnier Jean  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Vitre

    Pompiste dominical Station Esso Ã  VitrÃ©. Plus qu'un job, une 1ere veritable experience des coontraintes du travail. De bons souvenirs quand mÃªme.

    1986 - 1987

  • BRUCOM  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Clermont ferrand 1986 - 1986

  • Maindus Codeve  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Gueret 1987 - 1987

  • Publi 7  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Vitre 1987 - 1987

  • Nrj Group  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  RENNES 1987 - 1988

  • MMA  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  VITRE 1988 - 1998

  • TREMPLIN  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Vitre

    Bilan de compÃ©tence et grand changement de cap professionnel.

    1998 - 1998

  • Aval  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Vitre

    Animateur de Centre de Loisirs, de Colonies de Vacances et Classes de Neige

    1999 - 1999

  • CLBN  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Caen

    Directeur d'un sÃ©jour pour Ados Ã  Neuvic (19)

    1999 - 1999

  • Trans Europe Auto  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Cesson sevigne 2000 - 2000

  • Auto Service International  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  Saint armel 2000 - 2002

  • Europe Auto  - EmployÃ© administratif  (Administratif)

     -  La meziere 2002 - 2003

  • Auto Eco  - Directeur administratif (Administratif)

     -  Mondevert 2003 - 2012

  • Pole Emploi Vitré

     -  Vitre 2014 - 2018

  • Eirl Pré De Chez Moi  - Commerce de proximitÃ© (Autre)

     -  Mondevert 2018 - maintenant

Parcours de vacances

  • Ucpa Vars

     -  Vars

    Une semaine Ã  la Neige Super Cool

    1994 - 1994

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Michel GIVRY

  • Vit Ã  :

    MONDEVERT, France

  • NÃ© le :

    21 mai 1965 (56 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour, si nos chemins se sont croisés à un moment de nos vies, contactez moi. Avec plaisir on se rappellera de cette époque. Michel

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Allemagne - Belgique - Dominique - Espagne - - Italie - Maroc - - Pays-Bas - Porto Rico - Royaume-Uni - Sri Lanka - Tunisie