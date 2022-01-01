Michel GIVRY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE EDOUARD MANET- Safi
mon enfance sous le soleil1970 - 1975
-
école Primaire Robert Fontaine- Segre 1975 - 1976
-
Ecole Primaire D'eventard- Segre 1976 - 1977
-
ECOLE DU BOIS DU ROY- Avrille 1976 - 1977
-
Collège Georges Gironde- Segre 1977 - 1980
-
BLAISE PASCAL- Segre
1er annÃ©e Bep Agent Administratif1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Vitre
2Ã©me annÃ©e BEP Agent Administratif1981 - 1982
-
Lycée Jeanne D'arc- Rennes
1er adaptation Bac G1 et terminale G11982 - 1984
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes
une annÃ©e sabatique !1984 - 1985
-
GRETA- Vitre
Formation Technico Commercial : les fondations de ma vie professionnelle.1985 - 1986
Parcours club
-
Hockey Sur Gazon- Segre 1979 - 1981
-
CSNBA- Noyant la gravoyere
gardien de but en - 181980 - 1980
-
LA VITRENNE HAND BALL - CargÃ© de developpement (Administratif)- Vitre
joueur (gardien de but) , a tout fait dans ce club et finalement Ã Ã©tÃ© licenciÃ© abusivement. Une histoire de 35 ans qui c'est fini aux prud'hommes. Une derniÃ¨re victoire pour moi !1981 - maintenant
-
Cvl D. Savio- Rennes
Animateur centre de loisir1984 - 1984
Parcours entreprise
-
FASTY - Commercial (Commercial)- Issy les moulineaux
Mon 1er contrat de travail : une arnaque !1984 - 1984
-
La Française Des Plastiques - Stagiaire (Autre)- Louvigne de bais
Job d'Ã©tÃ©1985 - 1985
-
La Française Des Plastiques - Stagiaire (Autre)- Louvigne de bais
Job d'Ã©tÃ©1986 - 1986
-
College Des Rochers Sevigne - Autre (Autre)- Vitre
Surveillant1986 - 1987
-
Garage Pautonnier Jean - Autre (Autre)- Vitre
Pompiste dominical Station Esso Ã VitrÃ©. Plus qu'un job, une 1ere veritable experience des coontraintes du travail. De bons souvenirs quand mÃªme.1986 - 1987
-
BRUCOM - Commercial (Commercial)- Clermont ferrand 1986 - 1986
-
Maindus Codeve - Commercial (Commercial)- Gueret 1987 - 1987
-
Publi 7 - Commercial (Commercial)- Vitre 1987 - 1987
-
Nrj Group - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- RENNES 1987 - 1988
-
MMA - Commercial (Commercial)- VITRE 1988 - 1998
-
TREMPLIN - Autre (Autre)- Vitre
Bilan de compÃ©tence et grand changement de cap professionnel.1998 - 1998
-
Aval - Autre (Autre)- Vitre
Animateur de Centre de Loisirs, de Colonies de Vacances et Classes de Neige1999 - 1999
-
CLBN - Autre (Autre)- Caen
Directeur d'un sÃ©jour pour Ados Ã Neuvic (19)1999 - 1999
-
Trans Europe Auto - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Cesson sevigne 2000 - 2000
-
Auto Service International - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- Saint armel 2000 - 2002
-
Europe Auto - EmployÃ© administratif (Administratif)- La meziere 2002 - 2003
-
Auto Eco - Directeur administratif (Administratif)- Mondevert 2003 - 2012
-
Pole Emploi Vitré- Vitre 2014 - 2018
-
Eirl Pré De Chez Moi - Commerce de proximitÃ© (Autre)- Mondevert 2018 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Ucpa Vars- Vars
Une semaine Ã la Neige Super Cool1994 - 1994
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel GIVRY
-
Vit Ã :
MONDEVERT, France
-
NÃ© le :
21 mai 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour, si nos chemins se sont croisés à un moment de nos vies, contactez moi. Avec plaisir on se rappellera de cette époque. Michel
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
-