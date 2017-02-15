Michel HANICQ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Helene Sandre (Etiolles)- Etiolles 1951 - 1957
JACQUES BOURGOIN- Corbeil essonnes 1957 - 1962
MARCELIN BERTHELOT- Alfortville 1962 - 1965
C.e.t Alfortville- Alfortville 1962 - 1967
Iut Ville D'avray Université Paris X Nanterre- Ville d'avray 1965 - 1967
Lycée Technique D'état Aéronautique De Ville D'avray- Ville d'avray 1965 - 1967
Parcours de vacances
Plage De St Martin- Brehal 1960 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
Snecma - Redacteur technique MTM (Administratif)- CORBEIL ESSONNES 1968 - 1979
Snecma - Cadre technique (Technique)- CORBEIL ESSONNES 1968 - 1979
GÃ©ant Casino (Groupe Casino) - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)- VILLENEUVE LOUBET 1982 - 1982
Carrefour - Responsable de rayon (Commercial)- ANTIBES 1982 - 1988
Carrefour- ANTIBES 1982 - 1988
Darty - Vendeur (Autre)- CANNES 1989 - 1989
Darty- NICE 1989 - 1991
Darty- NICE 1991 - 1993
Darty- MARSEILLE 1998 - 1999
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel HANICQ
NÃ© le :
18 mars 1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Entre musique, tir à l'arc, photo
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
