Michel KOLLAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Michel KOLLAR

  • Vit à :

    France

  • Né en :

    1968 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    A bientot j'espere!

  • Profession :

    Rédacteur graphiste

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages