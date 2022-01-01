Michel KOLLAR est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Saint Pierre (Brunoy)- Brunoy 1975 - 1977
ECOLE SAINT CHARLES- Athis mons 1979 - 1981
COLLEGE BERTHIER- Paris 1980 - 1981
Collège Jean Perrin- Paris 1981 - 1983
I.e.c. Rue Du Maroc 75018- Paris 1984 - 1986
Lycée Henri Bergson- Paris 1984 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
LSK DIFFUSION - Agent commercial (Commercial)- Montgeron 1989 - 2002
PARIS SAINT GERMAIN - Archiviste Iconographe (Communication)- Paris 2002 - 2003
Mediapress Communication - ICONOGRAPHE PARIS (Autre)- Nice 2003 - 2006
PANINI PARIS - Rédacteur graphiste (Production)- Paris 2006 - 2008
Amaury Groupe - Service photo iconographe (Autre)- SAINT OUEN 2008 - 2009
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Michel KOLLAR
Vit à :
France
Né en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A bientot j'espere!
Profession :
Rédacteur graphiste
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1