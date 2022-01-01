Michel MICHEL CHAPELLE (CHAPELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Nicolas (Saumur)- Saumur 1960 - 1969
-
Primaire- Fontaine milon 1969 - 1973
-
Saint Joseph- Bauge 1973 - 1975
-
Lep Le Porteau- Poitiers 1974 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
LAITERIE TESSIER - Fromager (Production)- Cornille les caves 1975 - 1977
-
LAITERIE TESSIER - Fromager (Production)- Cornille les caves 1978 - 1980
-
Couverture - Couvreur (Technique)- Fontaine milon 1980 - 1981
-
Mairie De Mazé - Responsable de service (Technique)- Maze
Agent de Maîtrise principal services Bâtiments et Manifestations1981 - 2017
Parcours militaire
-
6 Ième Rpima- Mont de marsan 1977 - 1978
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel MICHEL CHAPELLE (CHAPELLE)
-
Vit à :
MAZÉ-MILON, France
-
Né le :
15 mai 1957 (65 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Espagne - France - Italie - Kosovo - Madagascar - Maroc - Monténégro - Serbie - Tunisie - Turquie
-
