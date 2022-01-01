Michel MICHEL CHAPELLE (CHAPELLE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • LAITERIE TESSIER  - Fromager (Production)

     -  Cornille les caves 1975 - 1977

  • LAITERIE TESSIER  - Fromager (Production)

     -  Cornille les caves 1978 - 1980

  • Couverture  - Couvreur (Technique)

     -  Fontaine milon 1980 - 1981

  • Mairie De Mazé  - Responsable de service (Technique)

     -  Maze

    Agent de Maîtrise principal services Bâtiments et Manifestations

    1981 - 2017

Parcours militaire

    Je rêve d'y aller :