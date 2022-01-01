Michel OGER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Anatole France (Auchel)- Auchel 1973 - 1979
-
Collège Sévigné- Auchel 1979 - 1984
-
Lycée Lavoisier- Auchel 1984 - 1989
Parcours club
-
Csp St Pierre- Auchel
vainqueur de la coupe Mallez1976 - 1985
-
U S Auchel- Auchel 1985 - 1989
-
USAN- Auchel 1985 - 1989
-
Us Ribécourt- Ribecourt dreslincourt 1992 - 1996
-
SPORTING CLUB NOYON- Noyon 1997 - 1998
-
US BUIRE HIRSON THIERACHE- Hirson 2009 - maintenant
-
LE CAVEAU- Auchel 2009 - 2010
Parcours entreprise
-
Ecole Gendarmerie (Ciga)- Auxerre 1989 - 1989
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Chatellerault (Esog)- Chatellerault
252Ã¨me stage1990 - 1990
-
Egm 4/6 - Militaire (Autre)- Noyon 1990 - 1991
-
Egm 24/9 - Militaire (Autre)- Noyon 1991 - 2009
-
Egm 22/9 Hirson- Hirson 2009 - maintenant
-
Escadron 22/9 De Gendarmerie Mobile (02500 Hirson)- Hirson 2009 - maintenant
-
Egm 16/9 Saint-quentin- Saint quentin 2018 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
BRIGADE DE GENDARMERIE MARITIME- Rosnay 1989 - 1990
-
CIGM- Toulon
P.E.B1989 - 1989
-
Egm 4/6 - Gendarme mobile (Autre)- Noyon 1990 - 1991
-
Egm 24/9 - Gendarme mobile (Autre)- Noyon 1992 - 2009
-
Egm 22/9- Hirson 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel OGER
-
Vit Ã :
FOURMIES, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 mars 1968 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié depuis juin 1991, et j'ai deux garçons. Morgan 20 ans et Gaël 17 ans. j'invite tous ceux et celles qui m'ont connu à prendre contact pour se souvenir du bon temps...
Profession :
Major en gendarmerie mobile
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - - - Italie - - Liban - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Royaume-Uni
-
