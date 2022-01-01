Michel REGNAULT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE CYFFLE- Nancy 1954 - 1960
-
Lycée Technique D'état Nancy- Nancy 1960 - 1962
Parcours entreprise
-
LITTON BUSINESS FRANCE- Paris 1967 - 1977
-
MEMOREX TELEX - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1978 - 1994
-
DSM- Paris 1994 - 1996
-
SCC - Ingénieur commercial service (Commercial)- Nanterre 1996 - 2003
-
DPM- Paris 1996 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel REGNAULT
-
Vit à :
ROQUEBRUNE SUR ARGENS, France
-
Né en :
1943 (80 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Retraité, responsable associatif (ROQUEBRUNE AMITIE)
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel REGNAULT Formation BTS Electrotechnique