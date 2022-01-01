Michel VAUTHIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
COLLEGE CYFFLE- Nancy 1955 - 1961
-
Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion- Nancy 1963 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
PONT A MOUSSON NANCY- Nancy 1967 - 1985
-
VETROTEX SAINT GOBAIN- Chambery 1987 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel VAUTHIER
-
Vit Ã :
NANCY, France
-
NÃ© en :
1941 (81 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis maintenant en retraite et de retour à nancy; je recherche un copain qui a habité comme moi la rue edmond about ; s'il se reconnait il peut m'appeler rapidement
Profession :
Retraite
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Michel VAUTHIER a reconnu Michel VAUTHIER sur la photo 4ème M3
-
Michel VAUTHIER a ajoutÃ© Vetrotex Saint Gobain Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel VAUTHIER a ajoutÃ© Pont A Mousson Nancy Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Michel VAUTHIER a ajoutÃ© Icn - Institut Commercial De Nancy - Pôle Lorrain De Gestion Ã son parcours scolaire