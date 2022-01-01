Michel SCORNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
LOUIS BOURGEOIS- Menucourt 1954 - 1960
-
Collège Chabanne- Pontoise 1960 - 1960
-
Collège J.c. Chabanne- Pontoise 1960 - 1964
-
Lycée Jean Jaurès- Argenteuil 1964 - 1967
-
Lycée Jules Haag- Besancon 1967 - 1969
Parcours entreprise
-
Electrolux - Technicien SAV (Autre)- BESANCON 1969 - 1970
-
FRANCHE COMTE DIESEL - Technicien (Technique)- Besancon 1970 - 1971
-
Ets Rougeot - Technicien (Technique)- Pirey 1971 - 1972
-
1er Régiment De Dragons- Lure 1972 - 1973
-
Verreries De La Rochère - Technicien (Technique)- Passavant la rochere 1973 - 1977
-
SNPE - Technicien (Technique)- Vonges 1977 - 1985
-
SUNTEC - Cadre technique (Technique)- Longvic 1985 - 1986
-
CONTE - Cadre technique (Technique)- Saint aubin les elbeuf 1986 - 1993
-
Manoir Industries (27590 Pitres ) - Cadre technique (Technique)- Pitres
ingÃ©nieur maintenance et travaux1994 - 2007
Parcours militaire
-
1er Dragons- Lure 1972 - 1973
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel SCORNET
-
Vit Ã :
THUIT HEBERT, France
-
NÃ© le :
19 dÃ©c. 1949 (73 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
IngÃ©nieur maintenance en retraite
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel SCORNET a reconnu Michel SCORNET sur la photo 72/08
-
Michel SCORNET a reconnu Michel SCORNET sur la photo Quatrième M
-
Michel SCORNET a reconnu Michel SCORNET sur la photo Troisième M
-
Michel SCORNET a reconnu Michel SCORNET sur la photo Sixième M
-
Michel SCORNET a reconnu Michel SCORNET sur la photo Cinquième M
-
Michel SCORNET a reconnu Michel SCORNET sur la photo CM2