Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
PAUL LANGEVIN- Bagneux
du CE1 à la 5ème1962 - 1967
-
Lycée Lakanal- Sceaux
4ème et 3ème1967 - 1969
-
Lycée Professionnel Gustave Eiffel- Cachan
de la seconde 2T1 à la terminale (1F11 et F11)1969 - 1972
-
Iut De Cachan Université Paris Xi- Cachan
mécanique générale1972 - 1974
Parcours club
-
ABC- Antony 1972 - 1976
-
COMB- Bagneux 1977 - 1977
-
Vélo Club Galériens- Malakoff 1978 - 1980
-
CSMPERSAN- Persan 1981 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Chef d'équipe (Production)- LEVALLOIS PERRET 1977 - 1978
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Technicien (Administratif)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1978 - 1983
-
Automobiles Citroën (Psa - Peugeot Citroën) - Informaticien (Informatique)- NEUILLY SUR SEINE 1983 - 1988
-
Cithispa (Citroën Espagne) - Informaticien (Informatique)- Vigo
Chef de projet applications flux véhicule1988 - 1991
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Informaticien (Informatique)- AULNAY SOUS BOIS
chef de projet applications flux véhicule1991 - 1993
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Informaticien (Informatique)- SOCHAUX
Chef de projet applications flux véhicule, pilote informatique d'affaires puis responsable dde domaine études flux constituant1993 - 2005
-
Ecole De Musique Prélude- Montenois
Président de l'association depuis septembre 20072004 - maintenant
-
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Informaticien (Informatique)- BESSONCOURT
Responsable de domaine industrialisation2005 - 2012
-
Michel Sepulchre - Sites web - réparation PC Windows (Informatique)- Montenois
Auto-Entrepreneur2013 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michel SEPULCHRE
-
Vit à :
MONTENOIS, France
-
Né le :
6 déc. 1954 (68 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marié, 1 enfant
Profession :
Cadre en informatique
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
