Michel VIOLLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Du Plain-château- La roche sur foron 1963 - 1966
-
Lycée Charles Poncet- Cluses 1967 - 1970
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michel VIOLLET
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© le :
25 avril 1949 (74 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Directeur technique
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michel VIOLLET a reconnu Georges ROULLET sur la photo 3ème
-
Michel VIOLLET a reconnu Michel VIOLLET sur la photo 3ème
-
Michel VIOLLET a reconnu Jean Luc MAUBOUSSIN sur la photo promo-1970
-
Michel VIOLLET a reconnu Christian ROZAS sur la photo promo-1970
-
Michel VIOLLET a reconnu Gerald LEGRAND sur la photo promo-1970
-
Michel VIOLLET a reconnu Michel VIOLLET sur la photo promo-1970
-
Michel VIOLLET a reconnu Christian REGARD sur la photo promo-1970
-
Michel VIOLLET a ajoutÃ© Lycée Du Plain-château Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel VIOLLET a ajoutÃ© Lycée Du Plain-château Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michel VIOLLET a ajoutÃ© Lycée Charles Poncet Ã son parcours scolaire