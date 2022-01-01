Michèle LE CORRE (MINIER) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole J. Leuduger- Plerin 1961 - 1967
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Saint brieuc 1967 - 1974
-
CFP- Saint brieuc 1974 - 1976
-
école Sainte Marie Plestan - Enseignante- Plestan 1976 - 1980
-
ECOLE SAINT BRIEUC - Enseignante- Saint brieuc 1980 - 2006
-
ECOLE LA PROVIDENCE - Enseignante- Saint brieuc 2006 - 2011
-
ECOLE SAINTE THERESE- Saint brieuc 2011 - 2014
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michèle LE CORRE (MINIER)
-
Vit à :
France
-
Née en :
1956 (66 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Professeur des écoles
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
