RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã Gif-sur-Yvette
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MARCEAU- Drancy
maternelle et CP1951 - 1954
-
ECOLE MARSOULAN- Paris
Ã©cole primaire1954 - 1957
-
Ces St Mandé- Saint mande 1957 - 1960
-
PAUL BERT- Saint mande
CollÃ¨ge d'Enseignement GÃ©nÃ©ral de la 6Ã¨me Ã la 4Ã¨me1957 - 1960
-
Collège Lakanal- Colombes
de la 4Ã¨me Ã la 3Ã¨me (BEPC) rue des Monts Clairs (filles)1961 - 1963
-
Lycée Jules Siegfried (10ème)- Paris 1963 - 1966
-
JULES SIEGFRIED- Paris
lyce technique section comptabilitÃ©1963 - 1966
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet Comptable Mr Coudray - Collaboratrice unique (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Paris
jusqu'Ã la naissance de mon fils1966 - 1968
-
LE BOIS DE CONSTRUCTION - SecrÃ©taire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Le perreux sur marne
jusqu'Ã sa fermeture1976 - 1982
-
CPC SIPSE - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Nozay
je travaillais dans la zone de Courtaboeuf Ã l'Ã©poque. Mise en route de la sociÃ©tÃ© Ã l'informatique, j'ai fait des progrÃ¨s depuis !!1983 - 1984
-
FOYER ARC EN CIEL - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)- Gif sur yvette
Tous les jours, je rÃ©alisais la chance que j'avais d'avoir eu deux beaux enfants sains de corps et d'esprit.....1984 - 1986
-
Afca Sipca International - Responsable administrative et comptable (Administratif)- Paris
je travaillais Ã Bonnelles au ChÃ¢teau des Clos avant la restructuration1986 - 1987
-
SEAY FOYER LA MAISON - COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)- Buc 1988 - 2002
Parcours club
-
Gym Chevry 2- Gif sur yvette
Musique et Mouvements Yoga1988 - maintenant
-
CAP FORME- Gif sur yvette
que je regrette comme beaucoup depuis qu'il a fermÃ©.1997 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE)
-
Vit Ã :
GIF SUR YVETTE, France
-
NÃ©e en :
1947 (75 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'espère retrouver grâce à Copains d'avant des copines avec qui j'ai passé de bons moments.
A bientôt, peut-être?
Profession :
RetraitÃ©e
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Sylvie ROUAT sur la photo 4ème A
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo classe de Mme COROT - CE2
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo Année 1963 - 1964
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu MichÃ¨le LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo Classe 5è A 1958-1959 Paul Bert Saint-Mandé
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Denis LUCET sur la photo 11ème2
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Sylvie ROUAT sur la photo 5ème A 1958-1959
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Sylvie ROUAT sur la photo 6ème A 1957-1958
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a ajoutÃ© Lycée Jules Siegfried (10ème) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo 4 eme générale
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo 5ème A 1958-1959
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu MichÃ¨le LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu MichÃ¨le LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo 4ème A
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu Claude LUCET sur la photo départ retraite M.Jacob
-
Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) a reconnu MichÃ¨le LUCET (LHERMITTE) sur la photo 4 eme générale