Election prÃ©sidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe rÃ©sultat de la prÃ©sidentielle Ã  Gif-sur-Yvette

Michele LUCET (LHERMITTE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cabinet Comptable Mr Coudray  - Collaboratrice unique (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Paris

    jusqu'Ã  la naissance de mon fils

    1966 - 1968

  • LE BOIS DE CONSTRUCTION  - SecrÃ©taire comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Le perreux sur marne

    jusqu'Ã  sa fermeture

    1976 - 1982

  • CPC SIPSE  - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)

     -  Nozay

    je travaillais dans la zone de Courtaboeuf Ã  l'Ã©poque. Mise en route de la sociÃ©tÃ© Ã  l'informatique, j'ai fait des progrÃ¨s depuis !!

    1983 - 1984

  • FOYER ARC EN CIEL  - SecrÃ©taire comptable (Administratif)

     -  Gif sur yvette

    Tous les jours, je rÃ©alisais la chance que j'avais d'avoir eu deux beaux enfants sains de corps et d'esprit.....

    1984 - 1986

  • Afca Sipca International  - Responsable administrative et comptable (Administratif)

     -  Paris

    je travaillais Ã  Bonnelles au ChÃ¢teau des Clos avant la restructuration

    1986 - 1987

  • SEAY FOYER LA MAISON  - COMPTABLE (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Buc 1988 - 2002

Parcours club

  • Gym Chevry 2

     -  Gif sur yvette

    Musique et Mouvements Yoga

    1988 - maintenant

  • CAP FORME

     -  Gif sur yvette

    que je regrette comme beaucoup depuis qu'il a fermÃ©.

    1997 - 2000

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    J'espère retrouver grâce à Copains d'avant des copines avec qui j'ai passé de bons moments.
    A bientôt, peut-être?

  • Profession :

    RetraitÃ©e

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :