Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE VALMY- Le havre 1954 - 1958
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet Requet Barville- Paris 1968 - 1973
-
International Paper (Ex-aussedat Rey)- Meudon 1973 - 2005
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michèle MICHÈLE BOISIVON (BOISIVON)
-
Vit à :
VÉLIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
TOUS LES AMIS (ES) SONT BIENVENUS.
merci de m'envoyer 1 message
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2