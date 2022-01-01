RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Sainghin-en-Weppes
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURIE- Sainghin en weppes 1969 - 1974
-
Collège Léon Blum- Wavrin 1974 - 1978
-
Lp Boilly La Bassée- La bassee
BEP + CAP STENO DACTYLO1978 - 1982
Parcours entreprise
-
Cmr Nord à Lille - Secrétaire administratif (Administratif)- Lille
FUSION DEPUIS 2007 MAINTENANT C'EST LE RSI NORD PAS DE CALAIS1984 - maintenant
-
RSI NORD PAS DE CALAIS - Secrétaire médicale- Lille 1984 - maintenant
-
Securite Sociale 59g - SECRÉTAIRE MÉDICALE ADMNINISTRATIVE (Administratif)- Lille 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Michèle WEBER
-
Vit à :
SAINGHIN EN WEPPES, France
-
Né le :
29 juil. 1964 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
SALUT A TOUS !! POUR CEUX QUI ME RECONNAITRONT, DONNEZ MOI DES NEWS.
BISES MICHELE
Profession :
Secrétaire médicale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
