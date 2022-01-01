Mickael BARBÃ‰ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Dragey Ronthon)- Dragey ronthon 1981 - 1985
-
Ecole Primaire (Saint Jean Le Thomas)- Saint jean le thomas 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Anatole France- Sartilly 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Julliot De La Morandière- Granville 1993 - 1997
-
LYCEE JULLIOT DE LA MORANDIERE- Granville 1997 - 2000
-
AEI FORMATION- Laval 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Thales Electron Devices (Thales) - Technicien (Technique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 2005 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Mickael BARBÃ‰
-
Vit Ã :
PARIS, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 mai 1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien essais HF TOP Spatiaux
Situation familiale :
pacsÃ©(e)
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Mickael BARBÃ‰ a reconnu Mickael BARBÃ‰ sur la photo Saint jean le Thomas
-
Mickael BARBÃ‰ a reconnu Mickael BARBÃ‰ sur la photo 3ème schubert