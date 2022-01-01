Mickael GILLÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
André Marie- Pavilly 1980 - 1983
Ecole Jean Maillard (Pavilly)- Pavilly 1983 - 1988
Collège Val Saint-denis- Pavilly 1988 - 1992
Lycée Thomas Corneille- Barentin 1992 - 1995
DUT GEA OPTION GAPMO- Le havre 1995 - 1997
MANAGEMENT ET GESTION DES ENTREPRISES- Rouen
IUP MANAGEMENT ET GESTION DES ORGANISATIONS1997 - 1999
BRIGHTON COLLEGE OF TECHNOLOGY- Brighton 2001 - 2001
IAE DE PARIS- Paris
DESS CONTROLE DE GESTION ET AUDIT2004 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Normandie Seine (Crédit Agricole)- ROUEN 1999 - 2000
Quille- ROUEN
Controle de gestion2000 - 2000
GMAC- Brighton 2001 - 2001
CER EURE - CONSEILLER D'ENTREPRISE (Contrôle de gestion)- Etrepagny
Conseil gestion, finances, projets, création, reprise, transmission, GRH, stratégie, business plan, prévisionnel, pour dirigeants d'entreprise2001 - 2009
CER FRANCE EURE - Responsable d'équipe de Conseillers (Autre)- Etrepagny 2009 - maintenant
Parcours club
ASCB- Bonsecours
Club photo2007 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Mickael GILLÉ
Vit à :
BONSECOURS, France
Né le :
14 juil. 1977 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Passer voir mon site photo !
http://mickaelgille-photographe.e-monsite.com/
Profession :
Responsable d'équipe CERFrance
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
États-Unis - Pérou - Thaïlande