Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Normandie Seine (Crédit Agricole)

     -  ROUEN 1999 - 2000

  • Quille

     -  ROUEN

    Controle de gestion

    2000 - 2000

  • GMAC

     -  Brighton 2001 - 2001

  • CER EURE  - CONSEILLER D'ENTREPRISE (Contrôle de gestion)

     -  Etrepagny

    Conseil gestion, finances, projets, création, reprise, transmission, GRH, stratégie, business plan, prévisionnel, pour dirigeants d'entreprise

    2001 - 2009

  • CER FRANCE EURE  - Responsable d'équipe de Conseillers (Autre)

     -  Etrepagny 2009 - maintenant

Parcours club

  • ASCB

     -  Bonsecours

    Club photo

    2007 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Mickael GILLÉ

  • Vit à :

    BONSECOURS, France

  • Né le :

    14 juil. 1977 (44 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Passer voir mon site photo !

    http://mickaelgille-photographe.e-monsite.com/

  • Profession :

    Responsable d'équipe CERFrance

