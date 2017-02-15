Muriel MURIEL CATHERINE (CATHERINE) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire- Sainte honorine du fay 1987 - 1988
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Evrecy 1988 - 1992
-
La Bagotière- Les moutiers en cinglais 1992 - 1997
-
La Bagotiere- Moutiers en cinglais 1992 - 1997
Parcours entreprise
-
Commissariat De Clichy La Garenne- Clichy 1997 - 2001
-
SFR (Numéricable) - ChargÃ©e de clientÃ¨le- MASSY 2001 - 2009
-
SFR (Numéricable) - ChargÃ©e de clientÃ¨le- BAGNOLET 2001 - 2009
-
L'eden De L'ongle - Muriel Catherine (Autre)- Acheres
Master Ã©ducateur international en esthÃ©tique Formatrice indÃ©pendante2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Muriel MURIEL CATHERINE (CATHERINE)
-
Vit Ã :
ANDRÃ‰SY, France
-
NÃ©e le :
13 sept. 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
FÃ©e du logis
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
