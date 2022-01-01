RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lognes dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DE MANGOT- Gosier 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Du Raizet- Pointe à pitre 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Polyvalent Baimbridge- Pointe a pitre 1988 - 1992
-
CAMPUS DE FOUILLOLE- Pointe a pitre 1992 - 1994
-
CREPS- Pointe a pitre 1994 - 1995
-
CREPS- Pointe a pitre 2002 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
-
Collège Nestor De Kermadec - Employée (Autre)- Pointe à pitre 1999 - 2004
-
école Primaire Les Planètes - Employée administrative (Administratif)- Maisons alfort 2006 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Murielle GALLERON
-
Vit à :
LOGNES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
séparé(e)
Enfants :
1
