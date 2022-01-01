Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • LABORATOIRES RIVADIS

     -  Thouars

    Déléguée commerciale puis chef de produit puis responsable marketing médical

    1993 - 2004

  • Agence Blue Com  - Employée de service communication (Communication)

     -  Poitiers

    Chef de pub

    2005 - 2005

  • Laboratoire Takeda  - Commerciale (Commercial)

     -  Puteaux

    Visiteur médical

    2006 - 2006

  • LOGIS DU VAL DE BOIVRE  - Infirmière (Autre)

     -  Vouneuil sous biard

    Infirmière référente

    2006 - 2007

  • LOCAPHARM  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Chateauroux

    Animatrice commerciale régionale

    2007 - maintenant

  • Formatrice Et Infirmiere Liberale  - Infirmière libérale

     -  Bordeaux 2016 - maintenant

  • Description

    J'ai 2 enfants :Alexandre et Déborah.
    Je me souviens bien sur la photo à Montaigne de 1984 de Nicolas, Valérie et Myriam, la blonde.Et sur celle de 1986 à Montesquieu de Sylvie
    J'aimerais savoir ce que vous êtes devenus. Je vis près à poitiers.
    A bientôt
    Myriam

  • Profession :

    Cadre infirmier

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

