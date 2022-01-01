Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Labarde (Bordeaux Bacalan)- Bordeaux
CE2 à CM11974 - 1977
-
ECOLE FLORNOY- Bordeaux 1976 - 1977
-
Collège Emile Combes- Bordeaux
CM2 à 3°1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Michel Montaigne- Bordeaux
2de à Terminale D1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Montesquieu- Bordeaux
Terminale D1986 - 1987
-
Université Victor Segalen - Bordeaux Ii- Bordeaux
PCEM 11987 - 1989
-
Institut Formation En Soins Infirmiers Pasteur Croix Rouge Française- Bordeaux 1989 - 1992
-
Université De Poitiers- Poitiers
IAE POITIERS Master marketing & stratégie2004 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
-
LABORATOIRES RIVADIS- Thouars
Déléguée commerciale puis chef de produit puis responsable marketing médical1993 - 2004
-
Agence Blue Com - Employée de service communication (Communication)- Poitiers
Chef de pub2005 - 2005
-
Laboratoire Takeda - Commerciale (Commercial)- Puteaux
Visiteur médical2006 - 2006
-
LOGIS DU VAL DE BOIVRE - Infirmière (Autre)- Vouneuil sous biard
Infirmière référente2006 - 2007
-
LOCAPHARM - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Chateauroux
Animatrice commerciale régionale2007 - maintenant
-
Formatrice Et Infirmiere Liberale - Infirmière libérale- Bordeaux 2016 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY)
-
Vit à :
BORDEAUX, France
-
Née le :
9 juin 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
J'ai 2 enfants :Alexandre et Déborah.
Je me souviens bien sur la photo à Montaigne de 1984 de Nicolas, Valérie et Myriam, la blonde.Et sur celle de 1986 à Montesquieu de Sylvie
J'aimerais savoir ce que vous êtes devenus. Je vis près à poitiers.
A bientôt
Myriam
Profession :
Cadre infirmier
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY) a ajouté Formatrice Et Infirmiere Liberale à son parcours professionnel
-
Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY) a reconnu Myriam CARPENTEY DELAVAU (CARPENTEY) sur la photo CM2 1976/1977
-
Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY) a reconnu Myriam CARPENTEY DELAVAU (CARPENTEY) sur la photo 1ere s
-
Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY) a reconnu Myriam CARPENTEY DELAVAU (CARPENTEY) sur la photo CLUB PHOTO
-
Myriam MYRIAM CARPENTEY (CARPENTEY) a reconnu Myriam CARPENTEY DELAVAU (CARPENTEY) sur la photo TD 11