Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE CRETIER- Sevran 1973 - 1977
Collège Evariste Galois- Sevran 1977 - 1981
Lycée Jean Zay- Aulnay sous bois 1981 - 1984
Lycée Polyvalent Régional Voillaume- Aulnay sous bois 1984 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
Kodak Pathé - Interimaire (Autre)- Sevran 1984 - 1984
Kodak-pathe 93270 - Interimaire (Autre)- Sevran 1985 - 1985
Kodak Pathé - Interimaire (Autre)- Sevran 1986 - 1986
Société D'aménagement Economique Et Social - Secrétaire - assistante (Autre)- Sevran 1986 - 2000
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Myriam PRIN
Née le :
22 mai 1966 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
3
