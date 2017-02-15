NadÃ¨ge DASTAIN (CLÃ‰MENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Maternelle Monique Bourguoin- Le molay littry 1980 - 1982
ECOLE PRIMAIRE DE LITTRY- Le molay littry 1982 - 1987
Collège De La Mine- Le molay littry 1989 - 1991
Lycée Arcisse De Caumont- Bayeux
sttcg ancien G21991 - 1994
ECOLE PRIMAIRE - Autre- Cormolain 1999 - 2005
Parcours entreprise
Cps Saint Lô 50 - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Saint lo
formation Technicienne secrÃ©taire comptable1995 - 1996
Leclerc 14 - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Bayeux 1996 - 1997
Danone- LE MOLAY LITTRY 1997 - 1998
College Le Molay Littry - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Le molay littry 1998 - 1999
Ecole Balleroy - Autre (Autre)- Balleroy
aide Ã©duc1999 - 2004
Ecole Cormolain - Autre (Autre)- Cormolain
aide Ã©duc1999 - 2004
Simon Subles - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Subles 2004 - maintenant
Parcours club
Détente Et Loisirs- Le tronquay
Membre2008 - 2009
Les Galas Du Tronquay- Le tronquay
SecrÃ©taire2008 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :NadÃ¨ge DASTAIN (CLÃ‰MENT)
Vit Ã :
LE TRONQUAY, France
NÃ©e en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis mariée et j'ai deux garçons. Contactez moi, j'aimerai retrouver mes amis d'enfance.
Profession :
Assistante Maternelle
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
