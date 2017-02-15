NadÃ¨ge DASTAIN (CLÃ‰MENT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Cps Saint Lô 50  - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)

     -  Saint lo

    formation Technicienne secrÃ©taire comptable

    1995 - 1996

  • Leclerc 14  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Bayeux 1996 - 1997

  • Danone

     -  LE MOLAY LITTRY 1997 - 1998

  • College Le Molay Littry  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Le molay littry 1998 - 1999

  • Ecole Balleroy  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Balleroy

    aide Ã©duc

    1999 - 2004

  • Ecole Cormolain  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Cormolain

    aide Ã©duc

    1999 - 2004

  • Simon Subles  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Subles 2004 - maintenant

Parcours club

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Je suis mariée et j'ai deux garçons. Contactez moi, j'aimerai retrouver mes amis d'enfance.

  • Profession :

    Assistante Maternelle

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :