Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle Publique- La haye du puits 1980 - 1989
-
Ecole Du Docteur Gallegari (La Haye Du Puits)- La haye du puits 1980 - 1989
-
Collège Etenclin- La haye du puits 1989 - 1993
-
LYCEE AGRICOLE DE COUTANCES- Coutances 1993 - 1998
-
CFPPA- Vire 1998 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Bricomarche De Redon - Venduse en jardinerie (Commercial)- Redon 1998 - 1999
-
Bricomarche D'avranche - Venduse en jardinerie (Commercial)- Avranches 1999 - 2001
-
Paysage Et Foret - Décoratrice florale d'intérieur (Production)- Saint ouen 2001 - 2001
-
Mairie De Saint Denis (93) - Agent technique (Administratif)- Saint denis 2001 - 2002
-
MAIRIE DE SAINT LO - Adjointe des service technique (Technique)- Saint lo 2005 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON)
-
Vit à :
SAINT EBREMOND DE BONFOSSE, France
-
Née en :
1977 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Comme dirais Bruel ,on ne met pas 10 ans sur table comme on étale ses lettres aux Scrabble...
Profession :
Adjointe des services techniques
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) sur la photo BEP 2 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Olivier LE CORRONC sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Yannis BRIENS sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Nicolas CHEMINANT sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Sebastien MAUGER sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Arnaud FORDOS sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Ludovic LEMOIGNE sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Sebastien LENOIR sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Jerome LECLERC sur la photo BEP 1 AE
-
Nadege LE CORRONC (PETITBON) a reconnu Stéphane LECONTE sur la photo BEP 1 AE