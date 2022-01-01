Nancy PELLÉ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Paul Langevin- Sainte savine 1971 - 1974
-
MARYSE BASTIE- Betheny 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Jean Jaurès- Reims 1976 - 1977
Parcours entreprise
-
Vidéoscop Université Nancy 2 - Infographiste développeur (Production)- Nancy 2001 - 2005
-
CAF - Infographiste (Communication)- Nancy 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nancy PELLÉ
-
Vit à :
NANCY, France
-
Née le :
13 juin 1960 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Infographiste-développeur
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Argentine - Australie - Grèce - Irlande - Italie - Nouvelle-Calédonie - Portugal - Pérou - Royaume-Uni