Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Chevreul-gay- Le petit quevilly
j'ai mes Ã©tudes du CP au CM21978 - 1979
-
Collège Fernand Léger- Le petit quevilly
j'ai mes Ã©tudes de la 6Ã¨ Ã la 3Ã¨1983 - 1989
-
Lycée Val De Seine- Le grand quevilly
j'ai fait mes Ã©tudes gÃ©nÃ©rale de la 2nde Ã la terminale G31988 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Opac 76- Rouen
EmployÃ©e administrative enquÃªte sur le surloyer pendant 3 mois1993 - 1993
-
Centre De Formation Du Caps - Stagiaire (Autre)- Le petit quevilly 1994 - 1994
-
Crédit Du Nord- ROUEN
Agent de Banque pour un contrat de qualification (6 mois) mais Ã¢ge trop juste1994 - 1994
-
Pharmacie Licht- Rouen
Stagiaire en libre-service parcours trÃ¨s court (15 jours, je crois)1995 - 1995
-
ARIRT - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Sotteville les rouen
Standardiste-SecrÃ©taire dans une association trÃ¨s sÃ©pciale (toxico)1995 - 1995
-
INIREP- Cleon
Formation pour la recherche d'un emploi qui m'a beaucoup servie m'a donnÃ©e confiance en moi et m'a dÃ©vergondÃ©1995 - 1995
-
Spie-citra- Sotteville les rouen
Standardiste-SecrÃ©taire parcours trÃ¨s court (3 semaines)1996 - 1996
-
Jardiland- ROUEN
CaissiÃ¨re pendant quelques semaines horaires trop courts et trop dispatchÃ©s1996 - 1996
-
Casino CafÃ©tÃ©ria (Groupe Casino)- MONT SAINT AIGNAN
EmployÃ©e Responsable de Restauration1996 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie AUVRAY (ALMEIDA)
-
Vit Ã :
LE HOULME, France
-
NÃ©e le :
23 mai 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Mariée, une fille Gwenaëlle née en 2000
msn : gwens76@hotmail.fr
Profession :
EmployÃ©e responsable de restauration
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
