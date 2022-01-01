Nathalie DOUTRELIGNE (BERTRAND) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE LE ROITELET- Tourcoing 1962 - 1969
-
Collège Marie Curie- Tourcoing 1970 - 1974
-
Lycée Gambetta- Tourcoing 1974 - 1977
-
Lille3 Spychologie- Lille 1977 - 1978
-
CREPS- Wattignies 1978 - 1980
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nathalie DOUTRELIGNE (BERTRAND)
-
Vit à :
MARQUION, France
-
Née le :
26 nov. 1959 (62 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie DOUTRELIGNE (BERTRAND) a ajouté Creps à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie DOUTRELIGNE (BERTRAND) a ajouté Lille3 Spychologie à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie DOUTRELIGNE (BERTRAND) a ajouté Lycée Gambetta à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie DOUTRELIGNE (BERTRAND) a ajouté Collège Marie Curie à son parcours scolaire
-
Nathalie DOUTRELIGNE (BERTRAND) a ajouté Ecole Primaire Le Roitelet à son parcours scolaire