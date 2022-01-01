Nathalie KRZYWANSKI (COLLOT) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE COMMUNALE- Perthes 1973 - 1979
-
Collège La Noue- Saint dizier 1981 - 1983
-
Lycée Saint Exupéry- Saint dizier
CAP collectivitÃ©s1983 - 1985
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie KRZYWANSKI (COLLOT)
-
Vit Ã :
MONTESCOURT LIZEROL, France
-
NÃ©e le :
8 mai 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Assistante maternelle
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nathalie KRZYWANSKI (COLLOT) a reconnu Nathalie COLLOT sur la photo 6 ème ou 5ème
-
Nathalie KRZYWANSKI (COLLOT) a reconnu Nathalie KRZYWANSKI (COLLOT) sur la photo E T C 3