  • MAIRIE DE SORGUES  - Agent administratif (Administratif)

     -  Sorgues 2002 - 2002

  • GO SPORT  - EmployÃ©e (Autre)

     -  Le pontet 2003 - 2004

  • VAHINE  - EmployÃ©e intÃ©rimaire (Autre)

     -  Monteux 2005 - 2005

  • CCPRO  - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)

     -  Bedarrides 2006 - maintenant

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    La vie est comme un train. des gens commencent le voyage avec toi, certains resteront jusqu'au bout d'autres descendront avant; de nouvelles personnes monteront, descendront, remonteront peut-être... jusqu'au dernier arrêt

  • Profession :

    Adjoint administratif - assistante juridique

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

