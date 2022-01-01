Nathalie VERA est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Publique Frédéric Mistral- Bedarrides 1987 - 1988
-
ECOLE LES MARRONNIERS- Bedarrides 1989 - 1993
-
ECOLE JEAN JAURES- Sorgues 1993 - 1994
-
Collège Voltaire- Sorgues 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Professionnel Joseph Roumanille- Avignon 1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Professionnel Aristide Briand- Orange 2000 - 2002
Parcours entreprise
-
MAIRIE DE SORGUES - Agent administratif (Administratif)- Sorgues 2002 - 2002
-
GO SPORT - EmployÃ©e (Autre)- Le pontet 2003 - 2004
-
VAHINE - EmployÃ©e intÃ©rimaire (Autre)- Monteux 2005 - 2005
-
CCPRO - EmployÃ©e administrative (Administratif)- Bedarrides 2006 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nathalie VERA
-
Vit Ã :
SORGUES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
La vie est comme un train. des gens commencent le voyage avec toi, certains resteront jusqu'au bout d'autres descendront avant; de nouvelles personnes monteront, descendront, remonteront peut-être... jusqu'au dernier arrêt
Profession :
Adjoint administratif - assistante juridique
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - - Madagascar - Maroc - Royaume-Uni
-
Nathalie VERA a reconnu Nathalie VERA sur la photo 1ere année maternelle
-
Nathalie VERA a reconnu Nathalie VERA sur la photo CE1
-
Nathalie VERA a reconnu Nathalie VERA sur la photo CE2
-
Nathalie VERA a reconnu Nathalie VERA sur la photo cp
-
Nathalie VERA a ajoutÃ© Collège Voltaire Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Nathalie VERA a ajoutÃ© Aristide Briand Ã son parcours scolaire