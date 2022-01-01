Nathanael BOZZI est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Primaire De La Mairie(Démolie)- Chatillon 1984 - 1986
Ecole Léon Gambetta- Chatillon 1987 - 1989
Collège Paul Eluard- Chatillon 1989 - 1993
Lycée Marie Curie- Sceaux 1993 - 1996
Iut Orsay Université Paris Xi- Orsay 1996 - 1999
Cfa De L'afia- Orsay 1999 - 2001
Iup Miage Université De Paris Sud- Orsay 1999 - 2001
Cfa - Afti- Jouy en josas 2002 - 2003
Dess Téléinformatique - Réseaux Et Applications Distribuées (Paris Vi)- Paris 2002 - 2003
CFA AFTI- Jouy en josas 2002 - 2003
Parcours club
CONSERVATOIRE DE MUSIQUE- Chatillon 1986 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
Psa - Peugeot Citroën - Développeur (Informatique)- LA GARENNE COLOMBES 1998 - 1998
CORIS TELECOM - Développeur (Informatique)- Le plessis robinson 1999 - 1999
Alcatel (Alcatel Lucent) - Informaticien (Informatique)- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY 1999 - 2001
Thales Information Systems (Thales) - Informaticien (Informatique)- MALAKOFF 2002 - 2003
EFIPOSTE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 2004 - 2005
AELIA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Neuilly sur seine 2006 - 2011
Rabot Sa- Noumea 2011 - 2012
Dtsi (Ex Smai)- Noumea 2012 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Nathanael BOZZI
Vit à :
CHATILLON, France
Né le :
5 juin 1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Je suis marie, g pas encore d'enfants ... pour le reste, venez me le demander par email (zib.fr@free.fr) ou encore sous skype: zib.fr
@Peluche, Nath
Profession :
Responsable Explotiation
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Nathanael BOZZI a reconnu Nathanael BOZZI sur la photo classe de CM1
Nathanael BOZZI a reconnu Nathanael BOZZI sur la photo Classe de CE2
Nathanael BOZZI a reconnu Jean-jérôme FIDELIN sur la photo classe de CM1
Nathanael BOZZI a reconnu Jean-jérôme FIDELIN sur la photo Classe de CE2
Nathanael BOZZI a ajouté Dtsi (ex Smai) à son parcours professionnel
Nathanael BOZZI a ajouté Rabot Sa à son parcours professionnel