Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

  • Apas

     -  Paris 1975 - 1980

Parcours entreprise

  • MARBRERIE REGIS  - Dessinatrice (Production)

     -  Deuil la barre 1983 - 1988

  • OGER INTERNATIONAL  - Dessinatrice (Production)

     -  Saint ouen 1995 - 1998

  • Havas Interactive Europe (Havas)  - Direction artistique (Production)

     -  MEUDON LA FORET

    CrÃ©ation de chartes graphiques pour logiciels ludo-Ã©ducatifs, coordination artistique

    2000 - 2005

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Graphiste free lance / illustratrice jeunesse

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :