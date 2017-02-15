Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jean Jaurès- Clichy sous bois 1966 - 1969
-
école Joliot Curie 1- Clichy sous bois 1966 - 1973
-
Ecole Joliot Curie- Clichy sous bois 1966 - 1974
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie- Clichy sous bois 1966 - 1974
-
Collège Romain Rolland- Clichy sous bois 1974 - 1979
-
Lycée Albert Schweitzer- Le raincy
a7 dessin histoire de l'art1979 - 1982
-
ECOLE BOULLE- Paris
bts architecture interieure1983 - 1986
-
Gobelins L'école De L'image- Paris
formation decor d'animation1999 - 2000
Parcours de vacances
-
Apas- Paris 1975 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
MARBRERIE REGIS - Dessinatrice (Production)- Deuil la barre 1983 - 1988
-
OGER INTERNATIONAL - Dessinatrice (Production)- Saint ouen 1995 - 1998
-
Havas Interactive Europe (Havas) - Direction artistique (Production)- MEUDON LA FORET
CrÃ©ation de chartes graphiques pour logiciels ludo-Ã©ducatifs, coordination artistique2000 - 2005
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ©e en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Graphiste free lance / illustratrice jeunesse
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Oger International Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Marbrerie Regis Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Apas Ã son parcours associatif
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Jean Jaurès Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© école Joliot Curie 1 Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a crÃ©Ã© l'album photo de la maternelle à ce jour
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a reconnu Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS sur la photo Le Raincy_Lycée Albert Shweitzer_Terminale A7_1982
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a reconnu Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS sur la photo Terminale A7 (arts plastiques et musique)
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Collège Romain Rolland Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Ecole Joliot Curie Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Nicole COLAS DES FRANCS a ajoutÃ© Lycée Albert Schweitzer Ã son parcours scolaire