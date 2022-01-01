Nicole GRANJON (GRANJON) est sur Copains d'avant. Pour la contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycée Sévigné- Saint etienne 1973 - 1976
Parcours entreprise
-
Schlumberger Limited - Ingénieur (Technique)- SAINT ETIENNE
ingénieur d'études1983 - 1985
-
Dassault Electronique (Dassault Aviation) - Ingénieur (Technique)- SAINT CLOUD
responsable du centre de test1986 - 1988
-
Sun Microsystems- VELIZY VILLACOUBLAY
manager technique1988 - 2002
-
Air France Klm- MASSY
responsable exploitation2002 - 2005
-
LABORATOIRES BOIRON - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Sainte foy les lyon
responsable de la production informatique2006 - 2006
-
KEOLIS LYON - Informaticienne (Informatique)- Lyon
responsable de la production informatique2006 - maintenant
-
APRIL TECHNOLOGIES - Directeur production informatique (Informatique)- Lyon 2011 - 2016
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Nicole GRANJON (GRANJON)
-
Vit à :
SOISY-SUR-SEINE, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable de production informatique
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Nicole GRANJON (GRANJON) a ajouté APRIL TECHNOLOGIES à son parcours professionnel