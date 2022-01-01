Noel BONNET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE SAINT DENIS- Lyon 1952 - 1959
-
Lycée Jean-baptiste De La Salle- Lyon 1960 - 1962
-
Institut Privé Pitiot- Lyon 1963 - 1964
Parcours entreprise
-
Photo Cepede - Apprenti (Autre)- Macon 1963 - 1967
-
Ets Pidancet - EmployÃ© (Autre)- Lyon 1967 - 1984
-
Photo Gerland - CommerÃ§ant (Autre)- Lyon 1984 - 1991
-
Photo Noel Bonnet - Autre (Autre)- Saint genis laval 1992 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Noel BONNET
-
Vit Ã :
SAINT GENIS LAVAL, France
-
NÃ© le :
23 sept. 1946 (76 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Copains septuagénaires n'hesitez pas à me contacter!
Profession :
Photographe retraitÃ©
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Canada - Ã‰tats-Unis - Mexique
-
Noel BONNET a reconnu Noel BONNET sur la photo Cours Préparatoire (11ème)