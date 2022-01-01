Olivier ARBEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Thomson Csf  - Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Saint denis 1988 - 1989

  • INFI  - Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  London 1989 - 1990

  • Alten  - Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  LONDON 1990 - 1991

  • Teknekron  - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Fort worth 1991 - 1999

  • Spacelabs Medical  - Product Development Manager (Informatique)

     -  Redmond 1999 - 2000

  • Microsoft  - Senior Software Development Engineer (Informatique)

     -  REDMOND 2000 - 2009

  • Daticon Eed  - Senior Software Development Engineer (Informatique)

     -  Kirkland 2010 - 2010

  • Microsoft  - Senior Software Development Engineer

     -  REDMOND 2010 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

Parcours club

  • Wagon Wheel Ranch

     -  Dallas

    North Texas Hunter Jumper Club Champion with Belle of Night in Hunter and Equitation divisions in 1997.

    1993 - 1999

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour! Si on se connait, contacter moi !!! J'habite aux Etats-Unis depuis 1991, citoyen Américain depuis 2009, et y ai fondé ma famille avec mon épouse, Kelli, originaire de Californie.

    If you know me, contact me as well !!! I have been in the U.S.A. since 1991, U.S. citizen since 2009, and founded my family with my wife, Kelli, from California.

  • Profession :

    Senior Software Development Engineer

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :