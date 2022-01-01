Olivier ARBEY est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE DENIS DIDEROT- Saint maur des fosses 1969 - 1974
-
Collège Rabelais- Saint maur des fosses 1974 - 1978
-
Lycée Marcelin Berthelot- Saint maur des fosses
Filiere Scientifique C & Bac C1978 - 1982
-
ECOLE NATIONALE DE CHIMIE PHYSIQUE BIOLOGIE- Paris
Classes prepas Math Sup & Math Spe. P1982 - 1985
-
Efrei - Ecole Des Technologies De L'information Et Du Management- Villejuif 1985 - 1988
-
Ecole Française D'électronique Et D'informatique- Paris 1985 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
Thomson Csf - Software Engineer (Informatique)- Saint denis 1988 - 1989
-
INFI - Software Engineer (Informatique)- London 1989 - 1990
-
Alten - Software Engineer (Informatique)- LONDON 1990 - 1991
-
Teknekron - Senior Software Engineer (Informatique)- Fort worth 1991 - 1999
-
Spacelabs Medical - Product Development Manager (Informatique)- Redmond 1999 - 2000
-
Microsoft - Senior Software Development Engineer (Informatique)- REDMOND 2000 - 2009
-
Daticon Eed - Senior Software Development Engineer (Informatique)- Kirkland 2010 - 2010
-
Microsoft - Senior Software Development Engineer- REDMOND 2010 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
Infi Ltd- Londres 1989 - 1990
Parcours club
-
Wagon Wheel Ranch- Dallas
North Texas Hunter Jumper Club Champion with Belle of Night in Hunter and Equitation divisions in 1997.1993 - 1999
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier ARBEY
-
Vit à :
BELLEVUE, Etats-Unis
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour! Si on se connait, contacter moi !!! J'habite aux Etats-Unis depuis 1991, citoyen Américain depuis 2009, et y ai fondé ma famille avec mon épouse, Kelli, originaire de Californie.
If you know me, contact me as well !!! I have been in the U.S.A. since 1991, U.S. citizen since 2009, and founded my family with my wife, Kelli, from California.
Profession :
Senior Software Development Engineer
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
