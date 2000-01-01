Olivier DUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
MATERNELLE VICTOR HUGO- Clichy 1977 - 1980
-
ECOLE VICTOR HUGO- Clichy 1980 - 1985
-
Collège Jean Jaurès- Clichy 1985 - 1986
-
Collège Sainte Croix- Neuilly sur seine 1986 - 1990
-
Lycée Sainte Croix De Neuilly- Neuilly sur seine 1990 - 1991
-
Lycée Privé Saint-sulpice- Paris 1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Auguste Renoir- Asnieres sur seine
BAC B1993 - 1994
-
IUT TECH DE CO- Cergy
Marketing & Vente1994 - 1997
-
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Esc) Reims- Reims
Finance, Marketing1997 - 2000
-
Universidad De Belgrano (Ub)- Buenos aires
MBA (1 semestre) Marketing StratÃ©gique & Marketing International2000 - 2000
Parcours club
-
LA VAILLANTE- Clichy 1983 - 1985
Parcours entreprise
-
Renault - RENAULT ARGENTINE (Marketing)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Assistant Chef de Produit2000 - 2000
-
Renault - CSNE RENAULT DO BRASIL (Marketing)- BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT
Responsable Etudes Economiques VÃ©hicules Utilitaires Mercosur2000 - 2001
-
Michelin - Analyste MarchÃ© Europe - Russie (Marketing)- CLERMONT FERRAND 2002 - 2006
-
Michelin - Responsable de Comptes Secteur RC- PARIS 2006 - 2008
-
Michelin - Responsable Flottes Tsme & Camionnette France (Autre)- PARIS 2008 - 2011
-
Volkswagen Group - Responable MarchÃ© Grands Comptes (Autre)- Villepinte 2011 - 2014
-
VOLKSWAGEN FRANCE - Chef du Service Ventes aux Entreprises- Roissy en france 2014 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier DUPONT
-
Vit Ã :
LEVALLOIS PERRET, France
-
NÃ© le :
27 aoÃ»t 1974 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour à tous!
Au plaisir d'échanger avec vous!
Olivier
Profession :
Chef de service
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
