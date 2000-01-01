Olivier DUPONT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • Renault  - RENAULT ARGENTINE (Marketing)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    Assistant Chef de Produit

    2000 - 2000

  • Renault  - CSNE RENAULT DO BRASIL (Marketing)

     -  BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT

    Responsable Etudes Economiques VÃ©hicules Utilitaires Mercosur

    2000 - 2001

  • Michelin  - Analyste MarchÃ© Europe - Russie (Marketing)

     -  CLERMONT FERRAND 2002 - 2006

  • Michelin  - Responsable de Comptes Secteur RC

     -  PARIS 2006 - 2008

  • Michelin  - Responsable Flottes Tsme & Camionnette France (Autre)

     -  PARIS 2008 - 2011

  • Volkswagen Group  - Responable MarchÃ© Grands Comptes (Autre)

     -  Villepinte 2011 - 2014

  • VOLKSWAGEN FRANCE  - Chef du Service Ventes aux Entreprises

     -  Roissy en france 2014 - maintenant

    Olivier DUPONT

    LEVALLOIS PERRET, France

    27 aoÃ»t 1974 (47 ans)

    Bonjour à tous!
    Au plaisir d'échanger avec vous!
    Olivier

    Chef de service

    cÃ©libataire

