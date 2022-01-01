Olivier GAILLARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Du Mont De La Paix- Auberchicourt 1965 - 1967
-
SAINT JOSEPH- Aniche 1967 - 1970
-
SAINTE MARIE- Aniche 1970 - 1972
-
Collège Saint-joseph- Aniche 1972 - 1973
-
Collège Marie Curie- Aniche 1973 - 1974
-
Léo Lagrange- Aniche 1974 - 1976
-
Lycée Technique Edmond Labbé- Douai 1976 - 1980
Parcours militaire
-
40 Rt- Sarrebourg 1980 - 1981
Parcours entreprise
-
Caulliez-delaoutre - Agent de maintenance (Technique)- Tourcoing 1981 - 1987
-
Centre De Formation De La Police - Élève Gardien de la Paix (Autre)- Bethune 1988 - 1988
-
Service Central Automobile Du Ministère De L'intérieur - Agent de maintenance (Technique)- Paris 1988 - 1991
-
Hôtel De Police - Gardien de la paix (Autre)- Rouen 1991 - 1992
-
Commissariat De Police - Gardien de la paix (Autre)- Elbeuf 1992 - 2014
-
ECOLE NATIONAL DE POLICE OISSEL - Gardien de la paix (Autre)- Rouen 2014 - 2020
Parcours de vacances
-
Olivier Gaillard- Saint aubin les elbeuf 2020 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Olivier GAILLARD
-
Vit à :
SAINT-AUBIN-LÈS-ELBEUF, France
-
Né le :
13 janv. 1962 (61 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Retraité Police Nationale
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
4
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
