Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE BOIS BISSONNET- Lorient
j'ai mis 83 car j'ai commencÃ© Ã la maternelle Jean Rostand.1983 - 1991
-
Collège Kerolay- Lorient 1990 - 1995
-
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1995 - 2000
-
Université Haute Bretagne : Rennes 2- Rennes 2000 - 2003
Parcours club
-
AJM- Caudan
Amical Judo Morbihan1994 - 2007
-
JUDO CLUB DIGNOIS- Digne les bains 2007 - 2012
Parcours entreprise
-
Décathlon - Technicien-vendeur cycle (Technique)- RENNES
DÃ©cathlon Saint-GrÃ©goire, qui n'existe plus...2001 - 2003
-
Ecole Gendarmerie Le Mans (Esog) - Stagiaire (Administratif)- Le mans 2003 - 2004
-
Egm 25/6 Digne Les Bains- Digne les bains 2004 - 2012
-
Pspg Sury-près-léré- Sury pres lere 2012 - maintenant
-
Psig Saint Claude -guadeloupe-- Saint claude 2017 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL
-
Vit Ã :
BORGO, France
-
NÃ© le :
5 mars 1980 (43 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
CARPE DIEM
Profession :
Militaire
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - BrÃ©sil - Espagne - France - GrÃ¨ce - - Italie - Nouvelle-CalÃ©donie - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a ajoutÃ© Psig Saint Claude -guadeloupe- Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a ajoutÃ© Egm 25/6 Digne Les Bains Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a ajoutÃ© Pspg Sury-près-léré Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a reconnu Olivier JEZEQUEL sur la photo 3ème2
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a reconnu Olivier JEZEQUEL sur la photo 5ème
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a ajoutÃ© Decathlon Ã son parcours professionnel
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a reconnu Sebastien JEZEQUEL sur la photo moyenne section
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a reconnu Sebastien JEZEQUEL sur la photo Petite section Jean Rostand
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a reconnu Olivier JEZEQUEL sur la photo 3ème
-
Olivier JÃ‰ZÃ‰QUEL a reconnu Sebastien JEZEQUEL sur la photo grande section